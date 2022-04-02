Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $180.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38.

Evelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the third quarter worth $74,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,310,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 215,192 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.