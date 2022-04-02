Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $471,000 Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,616,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,439 shares of company stock worth $4,237,337 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $54.38 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.86.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

