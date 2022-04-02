Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,930 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,007,000 after purchasing an additional 315,676 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Whirlpool by 303.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,471,000 after acquiring an additional 141,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 9.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,160,000 after acquiring an additional 109,613 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 336.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after buying an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.83.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $172.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $169.25 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.47 and its 200-day moving average is $211.03.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

