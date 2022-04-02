Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,350 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Shares of CAH opened at $57.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.38. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

