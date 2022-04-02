Everence Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,560 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,160 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in Juniper Networks by 2.3% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 20,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNPR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

