Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Hits New 12-Month High at $307.85

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $307.85 and last traded at $305.70, with a volume of 3345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $304.72.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.67 and a 200-day moving average of $277.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,741,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,268,000. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.