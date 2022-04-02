Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Update

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 828,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the February 28th total of 621,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 389,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Evogene by 15.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 123,154 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evogene by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 37,165 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Evogene by 9,496.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 135,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Evogene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 24.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on EVGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Evogene in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN opened at $1.30 on Friday. Evogene has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 3,062.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Evogene will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

