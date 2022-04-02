Exane Derivatives Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 26,500.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,120,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in IQVIA by 100.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,096,000 after acquiring an additional 494,648 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in IQVIA by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,767,000 after acquiring an additional 370,296 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $103,040,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in IQVIA by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 502,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,441,000 after acquiring an additional 314,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQV opened at $240.31 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.00 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.72.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.39.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

