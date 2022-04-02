Exane Derivatives Buys 694 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 34,700.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Atlassian were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 343,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 292,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $11.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.75. 1,678,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,375. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.79. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $207.83 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

