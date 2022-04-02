Exane Derivatives Buys New Stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the third quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Spring Valley Acquisition by 91.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 152,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 72,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,289,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

SV stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $10.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

