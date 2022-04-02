Exane Derivatives Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $694.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $639.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $625.50. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $469.80 and a one year high of $710.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $5,132,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,471 shares of company stock worth $17,996,767 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

