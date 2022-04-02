Exane Derivatives Has $239,000 Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 455.7% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,899 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 31.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,410,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,067,000 after acquiring an additional 338,091 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $1,204,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,833,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 60,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.04. 3,000,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,840,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 91.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.03. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INVH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.37.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

