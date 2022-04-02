Exane Derivatives Has $344,000 Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 88,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services stock opened at $133.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

