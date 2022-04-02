Exane Derivatives Lowers Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $294,840,000 after buying an additional 196,262 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 187.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 25,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $265.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.59. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.95.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

