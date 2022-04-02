Exane Derivatives Purchases 1,192 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 94.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 331.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $97.73 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $113.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

