Exane Derivatives Purchases 229 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $123.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.53 and a 200 day moving average of $127.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

