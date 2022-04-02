Exane Derivatives Reduces Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exane Derivatives lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Exelon were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exelon by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after buying an additional 872,516 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Exelon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,753,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 39,459 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Exelon by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Exelon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.58. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $48.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Scotiabank downgraded Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

In other news, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.