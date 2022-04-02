Exane Derivatives Sells 1,178 Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Fiverr International were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,039,000 after purchasing an additional 212,015 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 653.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,170,000 after purchasing an additional 233,439 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 191,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FVRR stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.95. The company had a trading volume of 503,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,025. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.44. Fiverr International Ltd. has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $262.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.56.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

