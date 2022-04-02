Exane Derivatives Sells 558 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Exane Derivatives decreased its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth about $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 977.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,799 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 18.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT opened at $153.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.23. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $118.20 and a 1 year high of $305.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of -122.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.18.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

