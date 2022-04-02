Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives $30.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXEL. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $103,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,533 shares of company stock worth $3,638,808 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelixis stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $22.89. 1,680,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,308. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

