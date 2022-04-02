Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.34. The stock had a trading volume of 371,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,201. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02 and a beta of 0.50. Exponent has a 12 month low of $83.49 and a 12 month high of $127.61.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George H. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exponent by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after buying an additional 29,823 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 48.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 25.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

