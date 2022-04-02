Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the February 28th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 613,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:XPRO opened at $18.35 on Friday. Expro Group has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Expro Group news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,405,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at $835,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,735,000.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

