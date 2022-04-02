Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FMNB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $582.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.24 million for the quarter. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Equities analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,243,000 after purchasing an additional 285,652 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,608 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 1.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 516,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc (Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.