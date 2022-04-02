Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Up 24.5% in March

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fast Retailing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRCOY opened at $50.80 on Friday. Fast Retailing has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $85.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.76.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

