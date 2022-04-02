Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,600 ($20.96) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FEVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fevertree Drinks to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.20) to GBX 1,650 ($21.61) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($41.92) to GBX 3,030 ($39.69) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($45.85) to GBX 3,350 ($43.88) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,600 ($34.06) to GBX 2,250 ($29.47) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,354.29 ($30.84).

LON FEVR traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,785 ($23.38). The company had a trading volume of 239,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,850. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,912.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,315.42. The stock has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of GBX 1,456.09 ($19.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,871 ($37.61).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 53.37 ($0.70) dividend. This is a positive change from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

