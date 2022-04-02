First Advantage Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for First Advantage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Advantage’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.
First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10.
Shares of First Advantage stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
