First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives $72.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.73.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday.

FAF traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.82. 1,614,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.23. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.41.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in First American Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in First American Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

