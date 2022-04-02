First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of FNLC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.00. 13,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,856. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $330.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 37.60% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter.
First Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.
