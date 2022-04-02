First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of FNLC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.00. 13,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,856. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $330.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 37.60% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNLC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,610,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

