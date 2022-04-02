First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 546,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,867. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $43.03 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $89,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,212 shares of company stock valued at $785,094. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.