First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $539.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.73. First Financial has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $47.10.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. First Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial by 248.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 45,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Financial by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

