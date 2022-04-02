First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
NASDAQ:THFF opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $539.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.73. First Financial has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $47.10.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial by 248.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 45,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Financial by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Financial (Get Rating)
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
Featured Stories
