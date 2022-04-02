First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. “

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 49.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

