First Interstate Bank Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Interstate Bank lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 136,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,908,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock opened at $301.89 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.40 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $311.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

