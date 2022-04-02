First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $13.58. 3,664,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,990,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -678.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.006 dividend. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -149.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,635,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. 26.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.