First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at BMO Capital Markets

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FR. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.25.
Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded up C$0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching C$17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.07. The firm has a market cap of C$4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -680.00. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$11.87 and a one year high of C$22.73.
In related news, insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.07, for a total value of C$3,413,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,763,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$388,473,816.15. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.58 per share, with a total value of C$41,130.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,093,500. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,321 shares of company stock valued at $100,830 and have sold 1,300,133 shares valued at $18,145,754.
About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
