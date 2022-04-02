First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 16,084 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 231,217 shares.The stock last traded at $41.99 and had previously closed at $41.82.

FRME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Get First Merchants alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.12.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $127.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.63 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.