First National Corp MA ADV Acquires Shares of 849 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 849 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.32.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $249.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.28. The firm has a market cap of $185.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

