First National Corp MA ADV Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.77.

TRV opened at $185.25 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.50 and a 200-day moving average of $163.20.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.