First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of First of Long Island stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,168. The company has a market capitalization of $456.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.46. First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $30.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 31.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLIC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 84.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 71,828.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 104.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile (Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

