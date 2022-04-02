First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FSLR. Susquehanna lowered their target price on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Solar from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Get First Solar alerts:

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,422,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,110. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average is $90.28.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $42,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $92,969.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,492 shares of company stock worth $648,497 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.