First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 364,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $27.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $31.06.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,328,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,953 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 955,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,949,000 after acquiring an additional 483,522 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 699,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,198,000 after acquiring an additional 346,582 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 532,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,150,000 after acquiring an additional 104,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,082,000.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.