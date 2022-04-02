First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 364,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $27.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $31.06.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
