Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) will announce $3.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.90 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $16.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.16 billion to $16.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.32 billion to $18.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

FISV traded up $1.59 on Monday, hitting $102.99. 2,170,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,006,541. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.19 and a 200-day moving average of $102.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

