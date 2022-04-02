Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.72.
Shares of Five Below stock traded up $4.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.68. 1,159,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.34. Five Below has a 52-week low of $143.44 and a 52-week high of $237.86.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
