Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.72.

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $4.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.68. 1,159,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.34. Five Below has a 52-week low of $143.44 and a 52-week high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

