Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.19-5.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16-3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.190-$5.700 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.72.
Shares of Five Below stock opened at $162.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.61 and a 200 day moving average of $182.34. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $143.44 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Five Below by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in Five Below by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $4,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.
Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five Below (FIVE)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.