Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.19-5.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16-3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.190-$5.700 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.72.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $162.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.61 and a 200 day moving average of $182.34. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $143.44 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Five Below by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in Five Below by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $4,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

