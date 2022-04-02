Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $44.39.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 93,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 3.4% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,354,000 after purchasing an additional 56,750 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 1,548.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,087 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 5.6% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 413,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 280.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 190,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 140,666 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

