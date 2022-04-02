Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $158.68 million, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.78. Fluent has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02.

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Fluent had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Fluent by 103.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Fluent by 146.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fluent by 140.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

