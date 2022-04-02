Flushing Financial Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Flushing Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.40.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.39 million during the quarter. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 27.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Flushing Financial by 70,788.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Flushing Financial by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Flushing Financial by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Flushing Financial by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

