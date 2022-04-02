FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Holdings Reduced by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. decreased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52,840 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 59.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 22.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 49.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,053. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $136.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.12.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.93.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

