FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Monness Crespi & Hardt

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.93.

FMC opened at $131.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $136.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in FMC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

