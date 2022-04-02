Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Gap Up to $14.71

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.71, but opened at $15.22. Foghorn Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 176 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th.
The company has a market cap of $657.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10.
Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHTX)
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
