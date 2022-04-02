Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Gap Up to $14.71

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.71, but opened at $15.22. Foghorn Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 176 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a market cap of $657.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 33,644 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

