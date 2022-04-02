Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Short Interest Down 22.8% in March

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,600 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 476,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 516,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE FMX opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $69.53 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average is $79.36.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMX. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

